Further reports of sextortion in Fermanagh

THERE have been further reports of Fermanagh people falling victim to distressing ‘sextortion’ scams.

Earlier this month the Herald reported how two young adults in Fermanagh fell victim of the ‘amorous’ advances of online fraudsters, causing them much anguish.

At the time police urged anyone in the area who had been targetted by the cruel fraudsters not to let embarrassment stop them from coming forward, and it appears more victims have indeed been reporting their experiences to the authorities.

Last week a police spokesman said “we are receiving more reports of sextortion in the Fermanagh and Omagh area” and urged the public to take steps to protect themselves online.

The spokesman urged people not to respond to the demands of the blackmailers, not to enter into further communication with them, and to block them on all platforms and reset the passwords to their accounts.

Speaking earlier this month, local Chief Inspector Rory Hoy explained that ‘sextortion’ was a form of blackmail that usually involved the scammer using a false identity to befriend their victims on social media.

“The exchange may start with flirting or flattery, but ends with the victim coaxed into sending intimate images or performing sexual acts online, unwittingly in front of a camera.

“Behind the fake and attractive guise, there’s a criminal. These people are often part of sophisticated and organised crime groups, mostly based overseas.

“They extort their victims by threatening to share those images or recordings unless demands for money are met.”

Last year the PSNI received approximately 600 reports of ‘sextortion’, with most victims young men aged between 18 and 23-years-old. However, the figure is likely much higher, with many cases going unreported.

Chief Insp Hoy assured victims they had nothing to be worried about coming forward.

“Please don’t get lured or pushed into compromising situations. Trust your gut, and end uncomfortable situations immediately,” he said.

“But people do make mistakes, no one is infallible, and if you’ve been a victim of sextortion, then you’re certainly not alone. Innocent people are left feeling humiliated and distraught.

“While I appreciate it’s truly difficult, the important message is not to let embarrassment stop you from reporting what’s happened.

“Don’t panic, don’t respond to demands, and don’t enter into further communication. If you can, confide in a trusted friend or family member, and please contact officers immediately on 101.”

You can also make an online report at www.psni.police.uk.

For more advice and safety information visit www.psni.police.uk/sextortion

