Fun at the farm as JustUs enjoys event-packed summer

MEMBERS of the ever-growing JustUs group have been enjoying a packed social diary this summer, with plenty of events still in the calendar for the weeks ahead, including an afternoon with Bronagh Broderick tomorrow afternoon.

Set up by local woman Shelley Cowan to provide adults with a disability in Fermanagh with a fun, safe space to socialise through regular nights out and other get-togethers, the JustUs gang recently enjoyed an evening disco at the Fermanagh Fun Farm in Lisbellaw.

Check out our gallery below to see if you spot anyone you know!

Advertisement

Tomorrow, Thursday August 3rd, JustUs will be gathering at the Enniskillen Hotel for an afternoon with Bronagh Broderick from 12.20-2.20pm, while on August 18 the group are hosting an entertainment-packed BBQ party at Enniskillen Rugby Club from 6pm-10pm. For more information on these and other upcoming dates for the diary visit the JustUs Events page here.

JustUs is always open to new members, so any local adult with a disability is urged to come along, and are welcome to bring their carers. To find out more visit JustUs on Facebook or contact Shelly on 07598140298 or michellecowan82@hotmail.co.uk

To read more on JustUs and events such as the Fun Farm disco, see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.