Florence to represent Fermanagh at ‘Nose of Tralee’

FORGET the Rose of Tralee, this year the county will be pinning its pageant hopes on the lovely Florence, who is a very good girl.

Aptly named Florence, from Florencecourt, is the Fermanagh entry into this year’s Nose of Tralee festival, and she and her humans are hoping she can use this opportunity to showcase how beautiful and dog-friendly the lakelands are.

One of those humans, Helen Shepherd, wrote a poem for her playful pup as part of her entry into the competition, which is now in it’s tenth year and celebrates Ireland’s most loved pets. You can read Helen’s poem, and vote for Florence, by visiting: www.noseoftralee.com

Helen said they have had Florence, who is now 19-months-old, since she was a puppy and said she feels her poem “sums up her character and personality rather well.”

“She was a bundle of fun as a puppy and has grown into a beautiful dog who you cannot fail but fall in love with when you meet her,” she said. “We totally adore her and cannot imagine life without her.”

Florence loves walking Fermanagh’s forest trails, including at the Florence Court Estate, and Helen said they hoped she could help promote the county as part of her entry.

“We are keen to show how beautiful and dog friendly Fermanagh is in our campaign and will be featuring some of our favourite places to visit such as Florencecourt Estate and Lough Navar,” she said.

The Sprocker – a cross between a Springer and Cocker spaniel – also has her own Instagram account, where you can follow what she gets up to. You can also find her Nose of Tralee entry poem, and her accompanying video, on this page, which you can find by searching for @sprockerflo_onthego.

Voting for this year’s Nose of Tralee opened last Thursday, and will remain open until August 21st. The public can cast one vote every 24 hours, so make sure to show Florence your support!

The overall winner will be announced at 5pm on August 22nd.