Fermanagh’s historic osprey discovery makes headlines

FERMANAGH has hit the headlines today with news a pair of ospreys have been breeding at a confidential nest here in the county – the first time the beautiful birds of prey have bred in Ireland in over 200 years.

Ulster Wildlife revealed their historic discovery today, outlining how the birds had re-colonised naturally in the local area and had successfully produced at least two, possibly three, chicks.

Giles Knight, environmental farming scheme advisor with Ulster Wildlife, has been observing the pair for the last three seasons on his local farm visits. He said he had been keeping the news “close to my chest” for so long “to ensure the safety and welfare of these spectacular but vulnerable birds.”

“Along with my son Eoin, I have watched the adults return to the same site since 2021, so you can imagine my excitement the moment that I saw three chicks and two adults this year,” he said. “It was a rub-your-eyes, once-in-a-lifetime moment; an absolute highlight of my 30-year wildlife career – like finding long-lost treasure.”

Mr Knight also praised the owner of the land the ospreys had chosen to nest on.

