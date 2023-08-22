Fermanagh library hours slashed due to cuts

COST-CUTTING has led to Fermanagh’s libraries operating at reduced hours.

Over the past few weeks, NI Libraries has been posting social media messages advising people that on random days the libraries at Enniskillen, Lisnaskea and Irvinestown would be closed.

The Fermanagh Herald contacted NI Libraries to ask if these particular days of closure were for maintenance and repair.

However, a spokeswoman got back to us to admit that financial difficulties have led to our library facilities closing for the day.

She said: “The library service is facing a very challenging financial situation.

“Although we continue to work to address these funding difficulties we may regrettably, in certain circumstances, have to temporarily reduce opening hours in some library locations including Enniskillen, Irvinestown and Lisnaskea libraries.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause and we will continue to keep customers informed through our website and social media channels.”

