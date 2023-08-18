Family fun day to celebrate SWAH and its staff

Stella Cherry and Ursula Britton from SOAS at the 'Hats Off to Forthill' earlier this month.

THE COMMUNITY is being invited to a major celebration of the SWAH and its staff on September 2 at Enniskillen’s Broadmeadow.

Taking place from 2-5pm, the family fun day has been organised by Save Our Actue Services (SOAS) and promises to be a bumper event packed full of activities, tasty treats, creative crafts, and – most of all – community spirit. Local businesses and groups have already been lining up to offer their services and show their support for the SWAH, and anyone else who would like to contribute can still get in touch with SOAS on their Facebook page here, where you will also find more details of the event.

SOAS have stressed the event is not a public rally, but rather a chance for the community to show their support for the hospital and its staff.

“This is our thank you to the frontline staff and the work done by the staff in our incredible south-west acute hospital,” said SOAS.

