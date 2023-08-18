+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFamily fun day to celebrate SWAH and its staff
Stella Cherry and Ursula Britton from SOAS at the 'Hats Off to Forthill' earlier this month.

Family fun day to celebrate SWAH and its staff

Posted: 3:53 pm August 18, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE COMMUNITY is being invited to a major celebration of the SWAH and its staff on September 2 at Enniskillen’s Broadmeadow.

Taking place from 2-5pm, the family fun day has been organised by Save Our Actue Services (SOAS) and promises to be a bumper event packed full of activities, tasty treats, creative crafts, and – most of all – community spirit. Local businesses and groups have already been lining up to offer their services and show their support for the SWAH, and anyone else who would like to contribute can still get in touch with SOAS on their Facebook page here, where you will also find more details of the event.

SOAS have stressed the event is not a public rally, but rather a chance for the community to show their support for the hospital and its staff.

Advertisement

“This is our thank you to the frontline staff and the work done by the staff in our incredible south-west acute hospital,” said SOAS.

For more on this story see next week’s Fermanagh Herald!

Related posts:

Concerns over SWAH radiology shortage Figures show thousands needed immediate surgery at SWAH SWAH speciality doctor allocation ‘shocking’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:53 pm August 18, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA