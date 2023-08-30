+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family fun day for SWAH this Saturday
Stella Cherry and Ursula Britton from SOAS at the 'Hats Off to Forthill' earlier this month.

Family fun day for SWAH this Saturday

Posted: 12:45 pm August 30, 2023

THE countdown is on for this weekend’s family fun day in support of the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) and its staff.
Organised by Save Our Acute Services (SOAS), the event takes place this Saturday, September 2nd, at the Broadmeadow in Enniskillen from 2pm-5pm. It promises to be be a bumper afternoon packed full of entertainment, tasty treats, creative crafts, and community spirit.
SOAS has stressed the event is not a public rally, but rather a chance for the community to show their support for the hospital and its staff.
“It is entirely to thank those frontline staff for the work they have done in our hospital,” said a SOAS spokesman, who added it would feature “Fermanagh entertainers, Fermanagh food, Fermanagh crafts, and everything Fermanagh.”
A blanket being created by the SOAS volunteers along with members of the community, which scores of knitters, stitchers and crocheters have been pouring their hearts into, will also be unveiled on the day. This too is to show support for the SWAH staff.
“The frontline staff have always been in our sights. We have always been so grateful for every single one of them. They must have had a dreadful year last year, and that was why we choose to host the event in their honour.”
For more information on the family fun day visit the Save Our Acute Services page on Facebook.

