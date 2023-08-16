Erne team running for Fermanagh BrightStarz

TEAM Erne Endurance is preparing to undertake a marathon challenge, all in aid of Fermanagh BrightStarz.

Having been “blown away” by the BrightStarz after catching their show at the Ardhowen Theatre back in June, Erne Endurance’s Rory O’Donnell got in touch with the group to ask them to be their charity partner.

The Erne Endurance Run 2 begins at the Lakeland Forum at 4pm on Friday, August 18th and will see the team running an epic 10k around Enniskillen every four hours for 48 hours, finishing on Sunday, August 19th at 4pm.

Rory said the runners have to “dig deep” on the midnight and 4am runs, but said listening to the BrightStarz cast members telling their story at their recent launch event at Fermanagh House will help the team “stay strong in the wee hours before the dawn.”

Calling on the community to support this year’s Endurance Run 2, and thanking he called on the community to get behind the cause in support of a worthy local charity.

At the recent Fermanagh House launch event, the BrightStarz themselves were on hand to explain to the team all that they do, treating them to a screening of their DVD, My Crazy Covid Year.

The runners were impressed by the BrightStarz’ stories of what the charity means to them and their families,

Gemma Maguire Carrothers of BrightStarz spoke about the big annual event in the calendar for the Starz which will take place on November 11th in the Killyhevlin Hotel when they launch the DVD from their show in the Ardhowen Theatre earlier this year in June.

Gemma said, “This is the big night out for our cast and they do it in style, we all love it as do the band Full Moon Fever who perform for our cast every year.”

Chair of Fermanagh BrightStarz, Patricia Goan, said the group was delighted to have been chosen as the Erne Endurance charity partner this year, explaining to the team how the cast members were a close-knit community where the focus was on “this ability” not disability.

Rory and Patricia thanked Lilley’s Fuels and Lubricants, John McDaid of Clogher Centra, and Skipper Jack’s Fish and Chips for their support and sponsorship.

Fundraising for the event is already well underway. To donate visit www.gofundme.com and search for ‘Running for Fermanagh Brightstarz – Erne Endurance.’

