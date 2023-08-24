Enniskillen man disqualified for speeding

A SPEEDING driver who was firmly told to stick to the main issue has been disqualified from dirving and fined.

David Mavitty, 30, of Drumkeen Road, Enniskillen, represented himself at Enniskillen Magistrates Court to contest a charge of driving with excess speed.

A police officer told the Court that on December 11, 2022, he was on Wellington Road, Enniskillen conducting speed checks with a laser speed device.

He noted a Toyota Cruiser car travelling in the direction of Sligo Road heading his way and took a reading as it drove past. The car was recorded as doing 47mph in a 30mph zone.

After driving after and stopping the defendant’s vehicle, the officer told the Court that he showed the recorded reading to Mavitty. A breath test was taken and was negative.

A fixed penalty notice was offered to Mavitty who turned it down saying “I wasn’t speeding”. After which, the officer cautioned him.

Mavitty persistently asked the officer about where he had parked the police vehicle only to be reminded by district judge Peter McGill: “There is only one issue here Mr Mavitty. What was your speed?”. A reply of “30mph” came back.

Mavitty then questioned the officer about the calibration of the laser speed gun and despite being given the records produced by the officer, Mavitty still disputed it but added he had “nothing more to say”.

Judge McGill told Mavitty: “It is everybody’s right to contest a charge. That said, if found guilty then credit for an early plea would not be given.”

Mavitty was disqualified from driving for two months and fined £300.

An appeal against the sentence was then made by Mavitty which was granted with bail being set at £100.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007