Don’t fall ‘foul’ of Council crackdown on dog waste

Dog owners may face a penalty if they do not clean up after their pets.

LOCAL pet owners are being urged to ‘bag it an bin it’ as part of a fresh campaign by the Council to crackdown on the perennial problem of dog fouling.

A toxic, unsightly nuisance, dog fouling is more than just littering – it is a potentially dangerous health hazard.

Now, Fermanagh and Omagh Council is stepping up its campaign to tackle the issue, promoting it’s bag-and-bin campaign, and rolling out a fresh pathway stenciling programme across the local area.

The Council has the statutory power to fine those who allow their dogs to foul without picking up after them, including those who allow their dogs to stray on their own, with fines starting at £80.

Last summer the Council announced it had employed the expertise of an enforcement specialist service to increase the number of litter and dog patrols in the area, Waste Investigations Support and Enforcement (WISE). This included giving WISE officers the same powers the Council has to fine offenders.

Speaking as the Council renewed its crackdown campaign this week, chairman Cllr Thomas O’Reilly urged the community to play its part in keeping local towns and villages clean and safe for everyone.

“The majority of dog owners are responsible and do clean up after their dog, however, there are still some who are not,” he said.

“I would urge all dog owners to play their part in leaving no trace and supporting our street cleansing teams by taking the simple action of Bag It and Bin It,” he said.

“I would also encourage dog owners to sign up to the Green Dog Walkers Scheme which is a pledge to clean up after your dog and offer other dog owners a poop bag.

“If we all take this small action, we can play a big part in ensuring our district is clean, safe and welcoming.”

The public is reminded dogs are not allowed on local play parks, playing fields, MUGAs, bowling greens and tennis courts at any time.

Dog owners should also be aware that while they can place their bagged dog waste in ordinary rubbish bins in public, designated dog bins, and into their own black/green bin at home, they cannot place the bags in their blue or brown bins, as it will contaminate them.