+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDoctor Ciara enjoys her ‘invaluable’ Zambia trip
URGENT HELP… Ciara McCaffrey treats a young Zambian who attended the pop-up clinic.

Doctor Ciara enjoys her ‘invaluable’ Zambia trip

Posted: 4:04 pm August 25, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A FOURTH year medical student has said she is ‘very grateful’ after she spent a four week placement in Lusaka providing life-saving help and support to the Zambian people.

Earlier this month, Ciara McCaffrey from Teemore travelled to the African country with two of her classmates and the medical support organisation i4Life. It was a humbling experience, she said.

“The journey was filled with both heartwarming moments and daunting challenges,” 22-year-old Ciara explained to the Herald.

Advertisement

“I found that it is important to have no expectations as I went with an open mind and a steady heart in knowing that this was something I have always wanted to do.

“It was a privilege to be able to take part in such a journey and to be welcomed by such love by people in Zambia,” added the Queen’s University Belfast student.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

GALLERY: All the fun from Teemore summer camp Fermanagh gets least support from Invest NI New-look Fermanagh County Show to kick off tomorrow

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:04 pm August 25, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA