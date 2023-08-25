Doctor Ciara enjoys her ‘invaluable’ Zambia trip

A FOURTH year medical student has said she is ‘very grateful’ after she spent a four week placement in Lusaka providing life-saving help and support to the Zambian people.

Earlier this month, Ciara McCaffrey from Teemore travelled to the African country with two of her classmates and the medical support organisation i4Life. It was a humbling experience, she said.

“The journey was filled with both heartwarming moments and daunting challenges,” 22-year-old Ciara explained to the Herald.

Advertisement

“I found that it is important to have no expectations as I went with an open mind and a steady heart in knowing that this was something I have always wanted to do.

“It was a privilege to be able to take part in such a journey and to be welcomed by such love by people in Zambia,” added the Queen’s University Belfast student.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0