Derrylin man returned for trial on perjury charges

A DERRYLIN man who claimed to have paid for damage caused to a door of his property by the older brother of Bernard McGovern has been returned for trial on perjury and false representation charges.

The case is the latest twist in the long-running feud between Mannok management, in particular the Lunneys who took over Fermanagh-based Quinn Group, and the McGovern family, some of whom were former employees.

Previously Patrick McGovern from Springdale Road, Kinawley admitted damaging the door belonging to Gareth Lunney, nephew of one the Mannok directors, as well as assaulting on March 19 2021, however he denied threatening to kill him.

The offences occurred on the day Bernard McGovern was jailed for attacking Mannok directors Kevin Lunney and Dara O’Reilly in 2019.

During his contested hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, issues arose over Lunney’s evidence when it emerged he had misled the court in respect of how the damage was caused and the cost of repairs.

Lunney (36) from Market Square, Derrylin is accused of wilfully making statements he knew to be false, namely that he paid for repairs on 14 March 2022.

It is further alleged he dishonestly made a false representation to make a gain for himself and loss to Patrick McGovern.

During the court hearing it was claimed Lunney told a repairs contractor in Belcoo that a forklift had driven into the door, and he needed an invoice to present to insurers.

The contractor provided a quote for repairs which Lunney advised the court had been carried out and paid for at a cost of £500.

He produced a document to this effect which was challenged by McGovern’s defence who put it to Lunney he was lying under oath.

It transpired a witness statement provided by the contractor and corroborated by police, detailed how Lunney contacted him on March 23 2021 asking him to attend to the repairs.

When the contractor didn’t have time, Lunney requested a blank invoice, but this was refused.

During cross-examination Lunney eventually accepted the repairs were never carried out and the £500 invoice was fraudulent.

The cost of repairs was actually £98.

A PSNI spokesperson later advised while no arrest was made at court, “A man was cautioned on suspicion of perjury.”

During a committal hearing a prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there was a case to answer, which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

Lunney confirmed he understood the charges and declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge McSorley remanded him on £200 bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on 6 September.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007