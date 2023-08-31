+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Headline'Conflict of interest' concern over St Mary's closure
Pupil Power... Lucy McGarry and Anna McCloskey at the St Mary's PS Save Our School protest in Fivemiletown.

‘Conflict of interest’ concern over St Mary’s closure

Posted: 4:30 pm August 31, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE have been renewed calls for the proposal to close St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown to be withdrawn after it emerged one of the key officials to vote for the closure had an alleged conflict of interest.

In January this year both the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Education Authority (EA) earmarked the school for closure, citing low pupil numbers as the reason.

That is despite the fact St Mary’s is currently preparing to welcome an increased in intake of new pupils for the new term in the coming weeks, with the school boasting one of the fastest growing enrolments of any school in the North.

Now it has been revealed one of the officials who sat on the CCMS committee to propose the closure was also on the EA committee which subsequently voted on the closure proposal.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

