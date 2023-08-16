African priests take up roles across Clogher diocese

FOR many decades Irish priests have left home to minister in Africa. Now things have come full circle, with a number of priests from the continent due to take up roles across the Diocese of Clogher.

Bishop Larry Duffy announced a number of new diocesan appointments at the weekend, which are due to coming into affect from Friday, September 1st.

Among these announcements was news Canon Ramon Munster, long-serving parish priest in Magh Ene covering Bundoran and Ballyshannon, is to retire as PP and take a one-year sabbatical leave.

Bishop Duffy expressed his sincere thanks to Canon Munster, thanking him for his many years of generous service to the people of Bundoran and St Joseph’s, Ballyshannon, and to the diocese generally. Bishop Duffy wish him “every blessing” in during his sabbatical year.

Fr Jeremiah Munyoki, originally from the Diocese of Kitui in Kenya, is to become CC (curate) in Magh Ene.

In Enniskillen, Fr Shadreck Malata, originally from the Diocese of Chikwawa in Malawi, will become CC in Enniskillen ‘pro-tem’ (for the time being).

Fr Jonathan Malusi from the Diocese of Kitui in Kenya is to take up the role of CC in the Clones Pastoral Area and resident in Aghadrumsee.

Further afield in the diocese, Fr Humphrey Ude from the Diocese of Enuga in Nigeria is to be CC in Monaghan and Rackwallace, as well as in Tyholland and Kilmore & Drumsnat.

Fr Michael Jordan CC in Killanny to become PP in Magheracloone, while Fr Peter Edson Tambula from the Diocese of Chikwawa in Malawi is to be CC in the Carrickmacross Pastoral Area and resident in Inniskeen pro-tem.

Bishop Duffy welcomed the priests from Nigeria, Kenya and Malawi who had agreed to come and serve in local parishes, and wished them every blessing during their ministry here.

He also thanked a number of other priests from India and other African countries who have been helping out at Lough Derg and in various parishes across Clogher over the summer and into the autumn, to provide holiday cover.

Bishop Duffy also thanked the clergy of the diocese “for their continued ministry and generous service to all of God’s people.”

“In these challenging times such service is appreciated all the more,” he said. “Thank you for your continuing prayers for me. May the Good Shepherd continue to know us and lead us to fullness of life, each and every day.”

The new appointments come after Bishop Duffy last month warned that in less than 20 years there will be fewer than ten priests covering the 85 churches in the Diocese of Clogher.

