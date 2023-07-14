+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineWeather warning issued for Fermanagh
Rain
Previous flooding in Enniskillen.

Weather warning issued for Fermanagh

Posted: 10:28 am July 14, 2023

A weather warning has been issued for Fermanagh and the rest of the country, North and South, today.

Due to kick in from 12pm today and lasting until 9pm this evening, the Met Office yellow warning for the North has forecast wet and windy conditions with localised disruption “likely.” It warns flooding “of a few homes and businesses is likely” and public transport may be delayed, and longer journey times by car. It also warns there may be some interruption to power supplies.

Met Eireann has also issued a yellow warning for Fermanagh’s neighbouring counties, for heavy rain and blustery conditions causing difficult driving conditions, and possible flooding. The warning is due to last until 7pm this evening for Cavan and Monaghan, and until midnight for Donegal.

Related posts:

More thunderstorms likely in Fermanagh today Community invited to ‘danceathon’ at Clinton Centre Maguiresbridge man admits child imagery charges

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:28 am July 14, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA