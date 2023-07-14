Weather warning issued for Fermanagh

A weather warning has been issued for Fermanagh and the rest of the country, North and South, today.

Due to kick in from 12pm today and lasting until 9pm this evening, the Met Office yellow warning for the North has forecast wet and windy conditions with localised disruption “likely.” It warns flooding “of a few homes and businesses is likely” and public transport may be delayed, and longer journey times by car. It also warns there may be some interruption to power supplies.

Met Eireann has also issued a yellow warning for Fermanagh’s neighbouring counties, for heavy rain and blustery conditions causing difficult driving conditions, and possible flooding. The warning is due to last until 7pm this evening for Cavan and Monaghan, and until midnight for Donegal.