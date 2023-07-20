+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Trillick man (39) remanded in custody
Court
Enniskillen Magistrates Court

Trillick man (39) remanded in custody

Posted: 3:32 pm July 20, 2023

A TRILLICK man charged with assaulting his father has been remanded in custody.

Kyle Mills, 39, of Brunt Terrace, Trillick, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Court heard that on July 8, police received a report of an incident taking place at a property in Trillick. When officers arrived, Mills father told them that his son had made an “unprovoked” physical attack on him.

Police arrested Mills who, when in custody, later told officers that he “blew a gasket” and things had gone past “boiling point”.

He added that he had issues with alcohol and despite being off it for a year, he relapsed and had drunk 10 cans of beer. Mills stated that he could not remember attacking his father saying “everything is blurry”.

It was disclosed to the Court that there was a domestic history between the two and that three years ago, Mills received a caution for breaking his father’s window.

Mills father declined to make a statement about the incident.

District judge Alana McSorley remanded Mills into custody. The case was adjourned to July 18 at Omagh Magistrates Court.

