Strong second half secures win for unbeaten Harps

Garvan Jones scored two points for Derrygonnelly in their win over Belnaleck last night (Wednesday).

Derrygonnelly 1-12

Belnaleck 2-07

DERRYGONNELLY outscored Belnaleck by eight points to three in the second half last night (Wednesday) as they maintained their unbeaten run in the Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division One.

Following last night’s round six game, played at a rain sodden Canon Maguire Park, the Harps sit top of the table on 14 points.

Belnaleck, meanwhile, are second on 11 points, two points ahead of third-placed Erne Gaels, who play Ederney on Friday.

Despite dominating the majority of the first half, Derrygonnelly found themselves trailing by three-points at half time, following two second quarter goals from Belnaleck’s Eamon Greene and Che Cullen.

Bryan Owens opened the scoring for Nigel Seaney’s side after three minutes, but the Harps replied with a Garvan Jones score with eight minutes played.

Derrygonnelly had a penalty shout after Ryan Jones looked to be fouled in the square, but referee Gerard Gallagher waved away the calls from the Harps bench.

Jones tagged on a free for Derrygonnelly, before Gary McKenna scored the first goal of the game after he finished to the net from close range following a sweeping Harps counter attack.

Owens and Lewsley replied with points for Belnaleck, before they scored their own goal with 22 minutes played, when Greene palmed the ball over the head of Harps keeper Kelly.

McKenna, Rían McGovern and McAuley tagged on late scores for their sides, before Cullen’s goal gave the Leckers a 2-04 to 1-04 lead at the break.

The Haps made a strong start to the second half with Ronan McHugh and Shane McGullion pointing to cut the Belnaleck lead to one within three minutes of the restart.

Owens then put Belnaleck two in front, but four scores without reply from Ryan Jones (2), McGullion and Aidan McKenna swung the advantage in Derrygonnelly’s favour.

Tempers frayed late in the game, with Harps manager, Sean Flanagan, shown a red card by referee Gallagher.

Belnaleck tried to get back into the encounter with scores from Owens and Garvan Quigley, but Derrygonnelly finished on top with McKenna and Rían McGovern sealing the win for the home side.

Next up for Derrygonnelly is a round seven clash against St Patrick’s Donagh on Friday, 4 August. Belnaleck are scheduled to play Ederney in their round seven game on Tuesday, August 1.