Sligo rally halted after serious collision

Sligo rally halted after serious collision

Posted: 5:42 pm July 16, 2023

The Sligo Stages Rally has been halted due to a serious collision this afternoon.

In a statement, Connacht Motor Club confirmed an incident took place and the event had been stopped, adding a further statement would be issued in due course.

A short time ago An Garda Siochana confirmed it had been halted due to “a serious collision” and asked the public not to share video of the incident online.

“We are requesting footage of this collision is not shared on social media or messaging applications. Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to Gardaí,” said a spokesman.

Posted: 5:42 pm July 16, 2023
