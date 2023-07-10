School leavers finding employment hard to come by

Young people are seeking help from the Job Centre in Enniskillen to find employment after leaving school.

WORK isn’t easy to come across, especially if you’re just out of school.

To make things worse, there have been some worrying reports across the UK which may potentially spell disaster for young people, with the the economy stagnating and now employers indicating a reluctance to hire younger workers.

School leavers in the North are facing employment issues with the regional manager of ManpowerGroup UK, John Gargan, saying: “In the context of Northern Ireland, it is also framed by the region having the UK’s highest economic inactivity rate at 25.8 per cent.”

Advertisement

An Enniskillen-based student, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Herald: “In Northern Ireland recently it’s been a struggle to find establishments willing to hire young people as they can’t do certain hours during the day and they are viewed as immature and irresponsible.

“I’ve attempted to get jobs however the opportunities I was given were late hour jobs at bars which didn’t allow me to study, or waitressing but in horrible conditions while being underpaid.

“Any other places I’ve applied for turned me away for being ‘inexperienced’.

“I find it amazing that there’s finally fair opportunities for young people, and the effort they’re now putting in gives me so much hope for my future.”

There may be light at the end of the tunnel as a recent survey by recruitment expert ManpowerGroup with over 2000 participants reveals that employers are more interested in hiring in Northern Ireland than in the rest of the UK.

The net employment outlook in Northern Ireland has soared by 52 per cent in the third economic quarter (July to September), putting it at a comfortable 23 per cent above the UK average.

However, employers have voiced concerns about the reliability of young people as potential employees.

Advertisement

Ruth Ross, the chief executive of the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, expressed concern that “interview no-shows, or younger recruits not even completing their first week, is hampering the manufacturing industries”.

The Chamber has also stated that they no longer wish to hire those aged under 21.