Sadness after death of ‘meticulous’ Leo McAloon

THE Derrygonnelly community was left devastated following the death of much-loved father of five Leo McAloon who ‘lived life without noise or fuss’.

Mr McAloon, aged just 52, passed away peacefully at his home at Killyveagh Glebe, Monea, on Tuesday, surrounded by his family, following a long battle with illness.

At his Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly, celebrant Fr Cathal Deery said that Mr McAloon’s passing brought to an end ‘a battle he faced with great fortitude and determination’.

Leo was born to parents, John and Patsy, in 1971 in Lisnaskea. From an early age, his hard-working nature was appreciated and he was regarded as a man whose ‘hands defined the person he was’.

A former employee at Desmonds Factory in Enniskillen, where he worked as a machinist, he also plied his trade as a plumber, a joiner and an electrician.

In the early 1990s, he moved to London to work as a concrete shutter and it was there in February 1996 when he met his wife Claire, whose love was formed ‘at first sight’. The pair married seven years later, in August 2003.

On his return from London, he took up employment at the DFI Road Service at Silverhill.

Together the couple set up home at Killyveagh Glebe, Monea, and Leo took great pride in their house.

He was very meticulous – everything both inside and out, had its designated place.

Leo was a loving father to his children, Ciaran, Tara, Teagan, Pearse and Michaela. He embraced his role as a father very seriously and he taught his children ‘so much about life’.

Faith was very important to Leo and his family. During his battle with illness, he and his family found and took great strength from the power of prayer.

Remembered for his quick wit and funny personality, Mr McAloon was a keen biker.

Throughout his life, he owned at least 10 motorbikes and he got his latest model, a Honda Fireblade, for his birthday two months ago.

The Derrygonnelly Harps GFC club, St Michael’s College, Mount Lourdes Grammar School, St Patrick’s Primary School Derrygonnelly, the Dominican Academy of Irish Dancing, the DFI Road Service and the Derrygonnelly Running Group formed a guard of honour outside St Patrick’s Church.

He is survived by his wife Claire, sons Ciaran, and Pearse, daughters Tara, Teagan and Michaela, his father John, brothers Sean and Dominic and sisters Lynda, Michelle, Jacqueline and Ann. He is predeceased by his mother Patsy.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church, he was interred in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Monea.