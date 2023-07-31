+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlinePriest appears at Enniskillen Court on indecent assault charges
Fr Patrick McEntee.

Priest appears at Enniskillen Court on indecent assault charges

Posted: 12:05 pm July 31, 2023

A DROMORE priest has appeared in court today (Monday) over charges of historic sexual offences against two males.

Canon Patrick McEntee (69), from Esker Road, Dromore, is charged with indecently assaulting a complainant between 1980 and 1981.

He is further alleged to have twice indecently assaulted a second complainant on dates between 1988 and 1989.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy remanded the accused on continuing bail of £500 and ordered Canon McEntee to reside only at his current address.

The case was adjourned for four weeks until August 21st, for an update on his file.

Wearing dark jeans and a tan jacket, Canon McEntee spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offences were disclosed, although it is understood they relate to Canon McEntee’s time in Fermanagh.

A native of Monaghan town, Fr McEntee is well-known in Fermanagh where he was heavily involved in St Michael’s College, Enniskillen. He served as the college’s president for several years and was on its board of governors.

He joined the staff of St Michael’s in 1997 as a religion teacher and later became dean. Fr McEntee was the college president from 1994 until 2000, when he resigned.

