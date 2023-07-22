+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice make Brookeborough theft appeal

Police make Brookeborough theft appeal

Posted: 2:27 pm July 22, 2023
POLICE are appealing for information in relation to theft in the vicinity of Nutfield Road, Brookeborough on Monday, July 17, 2023 between 6.20am and 7am.
 
The items taken include a Green John Deere 6620 bonnet, 2 x Red Honda Petrol generator, a larger Honda generator on wheels, JCB brackets and a battery powered fuel pump.
 
If you have witnessed, have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident please contact Police on 101, citing reference 330 of 17/07/2023.
 
If you have noticed anything suspicious in the area during this time period do not hesitate to contact Police.
 
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Related posts:

Appeal following Ballinamallard theft at weekend Police investigate Tempo burglary Oil spill on Enniskillen’s Sligo Road

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:27 pm July 22, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA