Police make Brookeborough theft appeal

POLICE are appealing for information in relation to theft in the vicinity of Nutfield Road, Brookeborough on Monday, July 17, 2023 between 6.20am and 7am.

The items taken include a Green John Deere 6620 bonnet, 2 x Red Honda Petrol generator, a larger Honda generator on wheels, JCB brackets and a battery powered fuel pump.

If you have witnessed, have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident please contact Police on 101, citing reference 330 of 17/07/2023.

If you have noticed anything suspicious in the area during this time period do not hesitate to contact Police.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.