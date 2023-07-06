+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police investigate Tempo burglary

Posted: 4:32 pm July 6, 2023

POLICE are investigating reports of a burglary in Tempo at the weekend.
Officer believe the incident took place sometime between 8pm on Friday, June 30th, and 8am on Saturday, July 1st.
Gardening equipment and are a number of power tools were stolen.
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to call 101 quoting reference CC 464 on 1/7/23.

