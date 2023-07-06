Police investigate Tempo burglary

POLICE are investigating reports of a burglary in Tempo at the weekend.

Officer believe the incident took place sometime between 8pm on Friday, June 30th, and 8am on Saturday, July 1st.

Gardening equipment and are a number of power tools were stolen.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to call 101 quoting reference CC 464 on 1/7/23.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007