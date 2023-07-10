Hosting LIV golf event par for the course for Michael

THE LIV Golf League has stirred up plenty of controversy over the past 12 months and no one knows this better than Michael Duffy.

On June 9, 2022, LIV Golf held its first-ever event at the Centurion Golf Club near St Albans in Hertfordshire where the Enniskillen man is general manager.

To say it brought its fair share of pressure is an understatement, but pressure is also a privilege.

“Last year we were the most talked about golf club in the world as we were the venue for the first LIV event, so the eyes of the golf world were on this tournament and for the lead-up to it as well,” Mr Duffy said.

“It was controversial for sure but it was also great to work at. We have a very good working relationship with LIV. It’s definitely shaking up the golf world.”

