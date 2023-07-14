Glastonbury engagement for Lauren and Dennis

SPECIAL OCCASION… Lauren Kearns and Dennis Mitakos got engaged at the Glastonbury Festival.

JUST before the Foo Fighters took to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival, it certainly was ‘one of those days’ for Lauren and Dennis.

During the five-day music festival which was held at Pilton in Somerset, in England, South London primary school teacher Dennis Mitakos popped the question to Brookeborough’s Lauren Kearns and the Fermanagh woman quickly accepted the marriage proposal.

Lauren, who works as a Construction Project Manager in London, is still overwhelmed after the engagement at Glastonbury.

“Just before the Foo Fighters did their surprise performance, we decided to move to the back to the ‘Pyramid Stage’ to get a better view,” she said.

“When we got to the top of the hill we basked in the view and couldn’t believe how lucky we were to be there. A close friend asked to take a photo of us, which actually turned out to be a video of Dennis (Mitakos) proposing.

“When we stood up for the photograph, Dennis whispered in my ear and I knew this felt different. To my surprise Dennis got down on one knee and asked for to marry me whilst our friends and people close by started applauding and cheering,” added the Brookeborough woman.

The keen festival goer admits that the experience at the Glastonbury Festival is one that she’ll certainly not forget.

“Never in a million years did I think I would leave Glastonbury as a fiancée, my feet haven’t touched the ground since,” said a proud Lauren.