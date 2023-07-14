+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsGlastonbury engagement for Lauren and Dennis
SPECIAL OCCASION… Lauren Kearns and Dennis Mitakos got engaged at the Glastonbury Festival.

Glastonbury engagement for Lauren and Dennis

Posted: 10:21 am July 14, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

JUST before the Foo Fighters took to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival, it certainly was ‘one of those days’ for Lauren and Dennis.

During the five-day music festival which was held at Pilton in Somerset, in England, South London primary school teacher Dennis Mitakos popped the question to Brookeborough’s Lauren Kearns and the Fermanagh woman quickly accepted the marriage proposal.

Lauren, who works as a Construction Project Manager in London, is still overwhelmed after the engagement at Glastonbury.

Advertisement

“Just before the Foo Fighters did their surprise performance, we decided to move to the back to the ‘Pyramid Stage’ to get a better view,” she said.

“When we got to the top of the hill we basked in the view and couldn’t believe how lucky we were to be there. A close friend asked to take a photo of us, which actually turned out to be a video of Dennis (Mitakos) proposing.

“When we stood up for the photograph, Dennis whispered in my ear and I knew this felt different. To my surprise Dennis got down on one knee and asked for to marry me whilst our friends and people close by started applauding and cheering,” added the Brookeborough woman.

The keen festival goer admits that the experience at the Glastonbury Festival is one that she’ll certainly not forget.

“Never in a million years did I think I would leave Glastonbury as a fiancée, my feet haven’t touched the ground since,” said a proud Lauren.

Related posts:

Frustration with ongoing Enniskillen roadworks Empire calling for Garrity CourtKesh man to appeal theft jail sentence

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:21 am July 14, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA