Flooding hits Fermanagh’s roads

FLOODING caused by heavy rain affected motorists in Fermanagh last night.
Police advise motorists to take care as excess surface water may still be present having described driving conditions the previous evening to be “challenging”.
Amongst the areas affected were the Drumlish and Edenanohill Road – into Lack from Clanabogan and on out to Ederney – which was flooded.
However, motorists are today advised that the Main Street in Lack, and the Edenamohill Road, are now clear and passable following last nights’ flooding.
Meanwhile, the Tummery Road, between Irvinestown and Dromore, also suffered flooding, but was described by police as “passable with care”. The Fintona Road near the junction with Ballynahatty Road was also affected as was the Loughmuck Road between Fintona and Omagh.
