Fermanagh traffic advice for the Twelfth
A previous Fermanagh Twelfth celebration at Maguiresbridge.

Fermanagh traffic advice for the Twelfth

Posted: 5:37 pm July 10, 2023

ROAD users are advised to expect disruption in Ballinamallard due to planned parades for the Twelfth of July.

The PSNI have issued guidelines for motorists planning on attending the parade as well as those travelling onwards.

Ballinamallard will be closed to all through traffic from 10am, with the Co. Fermanagh parade assembling in the Ballinamallard Football Club grounds on the Enniskillen Road. Approved parking will be available on the day.

The parade is scheduled to move off at 11.45am from the Enniskillen Road to Main Street and Makenny Road. The return parade is expected to leave the demonstration field at approximately 3.15pm.

Police officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays, please seek an another route if you are not attending a parade.

Meanwhile, traffic from Enniskillen to Omagh will be affected due to road closures at Dromore with those heading to Co. Tyrone and beyond being advised to travel via Kesh.

To avoid potential delays, police strongly advise motorists to seek an another route if you are not attending a parade.



