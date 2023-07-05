+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh teacher wins prestigious education award

Fermanagh teacher wins prestigious education award

Posted: 4:52 pm July 5, 2023

A TEMPO teacher has received a prestigious national teaching award.
The British Dyslexia Association (BDA) held its Annual Awards 2023 at Drapers’ Hall, London.
At the event, one of the recipients of the most inspiring special educational needs coordinator (SENCO) award in the UK was Ms Rachel Murray, a SENCO teacher at Tempo Primary School.
Principal of the school, Andrea Erskine said: “Tempo Primary School prides itself on its family ethos and inclusive environment. Children are kind and considerate and all staff are exceptionally dedicated.
“Ms Murray is an advocate for inclusivity, and with all staff ensures there is an increasing awareness of dyslexia and other co-occurring differences.
“The school has recently acquired its Dyslexia Friendly Quality Mark from the BDA and recognises, celebrates, and promotes dyslexia-friendly best practices.”
In all, the awards showcase the dedication of individuals, education settings, communities and organisations to break through barriers and enable everyone with dyslexia to be acknowledged and accepted.
The winners were selected for their inspiring work and commitment to creating a dyslexia-friendly society, working hard to support and empower others. The award objectives demonstrate the values of the BDA: excellence, respect, teamwork, and innovation.
Hosted by BDA Ambassadors, Ollie Winiberg and Grant Harrold, otherwise known as The Royal Butler, the evening was full of entertainment, a connected feeling of pride, and heartfelt accounts of people’s experiences of living with dyslexia, dyscalculia, and other co-occurring learning differences.
The awards ceremony was officially opened by BDA Chair of the Board of Trustees, Michelle Catterson, who warmly greeted the award nominees and guests and expressed her delight that members of our community could gather to celebrate the amazing achievements of our award winners.
“For me, it was a great privilege to spend time with so many supporters and campaigners who share our charity’s vision for a dyslexia-friendly society,” BDA CEO, Chivonne Preston said.
“The inspirational examples of our award winners and nominees demonstrate the impact it is possible for each of us to have in our communities. It was an honour to be able to recognise and celebrate their achievements with you all.”

