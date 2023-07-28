Fermanagh is running out of priests

IN less than 20 years there will be fewer than 10 priests covering the 85 churches across the whole diocese.

This was the ominous news revealed in a Pastoral Letter last weekend by the Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Larry Duffy, who warned, “at most, there will be just one priest ordained in the next seven years”.

In his letter, Bishop Duffy set out the background to the current situation and highlighted the urgent need to look at a different kind of mission and ministry.

“The truth is that we cannot continue to operate and provide pastoral ministry across our diocese in the same way as we do now or as we did in the past. We have to look at a whole new model,” Bishop Duffy wrote.

“The figures given to us indicate that if we continue as we are, in less than 20 years there will be fewer than 10 priests covering the 85 churches across the whole diocese – from Bundoran on the Atlantic to Inniskeen and Killanny near Dundalk.

“At most, there will be just one priest ordained in the next seven years. These facts alone will mean fewer Masses.

“We are far too dependent on our priests for not just pastoral care but for administration, property maintenance, planning and governance of parishes.

“Also, the impacts of the continuing pressures on the wellbeing of clergy cannot be ignored; in fact, that has to be a priority area for immediate attention.”

It will mean that the role of lay people will take on added responsibility and significance.

This summer, other parishes in the diocese are already taking part in pilot projects where lay people help families prepare for funerals and lead prayers at gravesides or the crematorium.

Bishop Duffy, pictured, is now establishing a diocesan group, made up mostly of lay men and women, to lead and guide a planning process for the future.

“We will be challenged to develop new ways of gathering in our parishes for prayer in the absence of a priest, new ways of preparing for and celebrating funerals, and new ways of assisting in parish administration,” Bishop Duffy explained.

“Some parishes are already doing some of this. Others are already moving towards developing lay-led ministry in several areas, including aspects of the celebration of funerals, by asking some parishioners to take on roles in funeral ministry.

“Training, formation and ongoing support will be an absolute necessity for those taking on all of these new ministries and such a programme for funeral ministry in some parishes is commencing this autumn.”

