Family was always first for Enniskillen woman Bridie

THE Enniskillen community was left deeply saddened following the death of much-loved mother and grandmother Bridie McCaffrey.

Mrs McCaffrey, 74, formerly of Silverhill Manor, passed away peacefully on Thursday.

The daughter of Edward and Eileen O’Connor of Clarnagh, Tempo, Bridie received her early education at St Fanchea’s College before moving to Guernsey, where she lived for several years.

She worked in a number of different occupations, including at Taylor Woods Nylon Factory, STC Factory and Etams in Enniskillen.

She also worked as a lunchtime supervisor at Mullanaskea Primary School, an exam invigilator at St Michael’s College and at her husband Eddie’s business, Fernagh Constructions.

Following her return to Fermanagh from Guernsey, she met her beloved Eddie McCaffrey at a dance in Fintona and they later married in 1975.

The couple were dedicated to their five children, and in later life, she loved spending time and creating memories with her six grandchildren.

Despite suffering the terrible loss of her husband in 1992, she battled on and remained a strong presence and influence on her family.

Sport played a big role in her life.

An avid GAA fan, she joined the Enniskillen Tennis Club and adopted the unofficial title of ‘Duchess’ at the club.

A keen golfer she was a much-loved member of the Castle Hume Golf Club, where she was the Lady Captain for two years, in 2020 and 2021.

As a mark of respect to the former captain of the Castle Hume Golf Club, the club’s Captain’s Day, which was scheduled for Saturday, was postponed. The flag at the club was also lowered to half mast.

She enjoyed set dancing at the Lakeland Forum, as well as taking in walks around the Forum, the Enniskillen Castle, the Broadmeadow and around the town.

Renowned for her style and glamorous looks, she enjoyed travelling and visited Australia and New Zealand, meeting up with her children Michael and Elaine.

She enjoyed family holidays with her daughter Elaine and her grandchildren and she ticked off one on her ‘bucket list’ when she visited France to watch the Ryder Cup in 2018.

Mrs McCaffrey is predeceased by her husband Eddie, her son Christopher, her parents Edward and Eileen O’Connor and her brothers John (Nora) and Hugh.

She is survived by her children Elaine McCaffrey, Kevin (Catherine McGoldrick), Colin (Lisa Bartley-McCaffrey) and Michael (Jenny), her sisters Rosaleen Martin (Seamus), Eileen Lanyon (Chris), Geraldine Corrigan (Vincie) and Veronica Bogue (Sean) and her brothers Eamon (Bridget) and Seamus O’Connor (Margaret).

Following her Requiem Mass at St Joseph’s Church, Cradien, Garvary on Saturday morning, she was interred in Edenmore Cemetery, Tempo.

