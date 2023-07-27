Exciting plans for major border tourism centre

The Shannon Pot discovery centre is designed to blend in with the landscape.

PLANS for a new state-of-the-art discovery centre, stunning walkways, and visitor amenities at two popular tourist attractions right on Fermanagh’s border have taken a huge step forward.

Two years ago, the €6.5 million plans for the developments at the Shannon Pot and Cavan Burren Park in Blacklion – both part of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark – were announced amid great excitement.

The plans, which are aimed at attracting throngs of visitors to the area, have been progressing since and last week Cavan Belturbet Municipal Council approved planning permission for the projects.

The discovery centre at the Shannon Pot, a beautiful pool steeped in myth and legend, will tell the story of Ireland’s longest river from its source on Cuilcagh Mountain, on out to the sea.

The building has been designed to maximise the stunning views of Cuilcagh, and to minimise its impact on the landscape.

It will be fully accessible for all mobility levels, and will also be available to the local community when not open to tourists.

As well as the centre, the development will also include new walkways, some of which will be slightly elevated, and a ‘rewilded’ area.

The Shannon Pot development will create a link to the nearby Cavan Burren Park. Plans here, which have also been approved, include alterations to the existing car park, and formalising the amphitheatre behind the existing visitors centre to facilitate performances.

The centrepiece of the Burren plans will be the creation of walkways through the landscape, allowing visitors to experience the megalithic filed structures. This will include a ‘tree top’ walk that will offer stunning views of Cuilcagh, Garvagh Lake, and on towards the Shannon Pot.

Cllr John Paul Feeley, who is chairman of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark committee, said the approval was a “red letter day” for local tourism, and predicted construction could begin as soon as the end of the year, or very early in 2024.

“These two projects create a high profile attraction for the northern end of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and as such are heavily supported by Fáilte Ireland,” he said.

“They are also two key elements of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark and will significantly increase the tourist offering within the Geopark.”

The majority of the funding for the projects is coming from Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Platforms for Growth’ scheme, aimed at projects with the greatest potential to develop tourism in the coming years. However, Cavan County Council is also providing around €2 million towards the project.

Cllr Feeley said the work being done by the Cavan Council team, with outside experts, was “phenomenal.” This has included public consultations, with the local community helping shape the plans.

“The entire concept is very much in keeping with the objectives of the Geopark in creating a sustainable tourist project which benefits the local community,” he said.

“These are exciting times and I look forward to seeing tourists and the local community making use of these two locations in the summer of 2025.”