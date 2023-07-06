+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineCounterfeit £5 notes circulating in Enniskillen
The notes found in circulation in Enniskillen are slightly bigger than real ones.

Counterfeit £5 notes circulating in Enniskillen

Posted: 9:07 am July 6, 2023

SHOPPERS are being warned to be on the look out for fake fivers that are doing the rounds locally.
Fermanagh police recently issued a warning, posting a photo online of a £5 note that was in circulation locally, noting it was the wrong size and had other features that could be noticed with the naked eye.
A PSNI spokesman said, “Please watch out for counterfeit currency.
“This note was tendered in Enniskillen recently. Compare it with a genuine note and you will see that it is too large! It also lacks holographic security features. The serial on this one is MM0411614 but there could well be other notes and denominations in circulation.”

Posted: 9:07 am July 6, 2023
