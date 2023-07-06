Concern as mobile library service cut for the summer

THERE is concern over the reduction of rural library services in Fermanagh over the summer, with both the mobile library service and the ‘Homecall’ service cut completely for the month of July.

Since 2014 there has only been one mobile library providing services to rural Fermanagh, with the service supplemented by the Homecall service which delivers books directly to those who are housebound. These services will not be operating at all next month, and will be reduced during August.

A spokesman for Libraries NI has said its customers “use libraries differently” during the summer, and library opening hours were normally reduced accordingly.

“Mobile library services are also usually reduced over the summer months, for example taking three weeks off to facilitate vehicle servicing and staff taking leave reflecting the lower demands from the public and for school visits,” they said.

“This year, Libraries NI is extending the period of service ‘downtime’ to the month of July with less frequent services operating during August,” they said.

“The mobile and Homecall services will return to their original timetables in September, including providing the service to the local primary schools.

“For those of our customers who rely on the mobile and Homecall services we will ensure everyone has sufficient reading material for the period by increasing the number of books and materials that can be borrowed and supporting customers to access our extensive range of Resources.”

Trade unionist Donal O’Cofaigh, who has been involved in the campaign to protect local library services, has said both services are very important to those who use them, and asked if an assessment had been carried out on how the reduction would impact small, rural communities.

“The fact this has been cut back in the summer, without any announcement, is very concerning,” said Mr O’Cofaigh. “My understanding is the staff concerned have been allocated now to other tasks.”

He added, “It’s taking away access for younger people especially, but older people as well, to vital library services. This is another service that has made a big difference to people’s lives.

“My first memory as a child of a library was a mobile library coming to just outside my house, in Maguiresbridge. There were seven public library buses, I believe, at that time. Now we’re down to one, and that one is no longer going to be operating in the summer.

“The real fear has to be that this is, again, one of those temporary cuts that will become permanent, and that’s just not acceptable.”

Referring also to the threat to Enniskillen library, Mr O’Cofaigh called on the local council to use its voice to defend these local services.