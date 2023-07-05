Appeal following Ballinamallard theft at weekend

POLICE are investigating a theft in Ballinamallard at the weekend.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the Old Junction Road between the hours of 11pm on Saturday, July 1st and 8.15am on Sunday morning, July 2nd. Police have not revealed details on what was stolen.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference CC 531 or 02/07/23.

