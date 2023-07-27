+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police warn of Kesh road closure due to car fire

Police warn of Kesh road closure due to car fire

Posted: 10:31 am July 27, 2023

UPDATE: Police have confirmed the road has now been reopened.

 

Motorists are being advised to expect travel disruption in the Kesh area this morning (Thursday), as a local road is currently closed due to a car being on fire.

Police stated a short time ago, “The Drumwhinny Road in Kesh is currently closed in both directions due to a car on fire in the area.

“The road is closed from the junction of Colban Avenue and Brookefield to allow Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to tend to the blaze.

“Drivers should seek an alternative route for their journey and lorries should avoid Kesh until the road reopens.”

 

