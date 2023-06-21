+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Blaíthín Bogue in action against Carlow

‘We’re moving in the right direction’ says Bogue

Posted: 9:33 am June 21, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Blaíthín Bogue was doing what she does best once again last weekend. Sticking the ball over the bar…nine times on this occasion.

The talented Tempo player put on a show as Fermanagh beat Carlow in the first round of the TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship.

With seven points from play and two frees, the modest full forward swerved the adulation that came her way, after their seven-point victory;

“We’ve been working on a lot of forward play the last few weeks. A lot of my shots were pretty close in. The girls did a lot of work up the pitch to get the ball up. I think the running off the shoulder from the back line, right up, was brilliant. A lot of girls stood up and it was great to see,” said the 22 year-old.

Since their Ulster Final defeat, Fermanagh has worked hard to improve their attacking threat. Bogue has been the main player up front but at the weekend four other players chipped in with scores.

McQuade says this team has a point to prove We need to back ourselves going forward, says Murphy Bogue and King honoured by Queen's GAA Club

