Sectarian flags and graffiti in Fermanagh condemned

UVF flags were recently erected in the Chanterhill area of Enniskillen.

THERE are fears local community relations could be damaged by the appearance of sectarian flags and graffiti across Fermanagh since the start of the summer.

Two UVF flags were recently erected in the Chanterhill area of Enniskillen, which some feel has been an attempt to intimidate nationalist residents and create tension.

Dozens of Union flags are traditionally flown in this area in the run up to the Twelfth of July each year, however the appearance of the flags celebrating the paramilitary group alongside them this year has caused concern.

Newly elected Sinn Féin Cllr Dermot Browne has called for the flags to be removed.

“Residents of the Chanterhill area in Enniskillen have contacted me about two UVF flags which have been erected in the area,” said Cllr Browne.

“It is my view that these flags have been put up to increase tension in the lead up to the 12th of July, and to intimidate nationalists who live in the area.”

He added, “Chanterhill is a mixed community with good community relations. The vast majority of residents in the area have no truck with loyalist paramilitaries.

“I have contacted the PSNI in relation to these two flags, and I am also asking those responsible for putting them up, to please consider community relations in the area, and to remove the flags.”

Meanwhile, in the stunning Castle Archdale forest – which is thronged with visitors at this time of year – sectarian graffiti celebrating the IRA has been sprayed on signs.

UUP Cllr Roy Crawford has contacted both Fermanagh and Omagh Council and Waterways Ireland about the incident.

“Another blatant act of sectarianism in only the space of a few days in Fermanagh,” said Cllr Crawford, referring to an incident the previous weekend where an Orange parade was heckled by occupants of a car who shouted “Up the Ra” as the parade made its way to a local church.

“On this occasion, this attack happened in Castle Archdale Geopark. I am urgently calling on nationalist leaders to condemn this act.”