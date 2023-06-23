+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsSectarian flags and graffiti in Fermanagh condemned
UVF flags were recently erected in the Chanterhill area of Enniskillen.

Sectarian flags and graffiti in Fermanagh condemned

Posted: 9:43 am June 23, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE are fears local community relations could be damaged by the appearance of sectarian flags and graffiti across Fermanagh since the start of the summer.

Two UVF flags were recently erected in the Chanterhill area of Enniskillen, which some feel has been an attempt to intimidate nationalist residents and create tension.

Dozens of Union flags are traditionally flown in this area in the run up to the Twelfth of July each year, however the appearance of the flags celebrating the paramilitary group alongside them this year has caused concern.

Advertisement

Newly elected Sinn Féin Cllr Dermot Browne has called for the flags to be removed.

“Residents of the Chanterhill area in Enniskillen have contacted me about two UVF flags which have been erected in the area,” said Cllr Browne.

“It is my view that these flags have been put up to increase tension in the lead up to the 12th of July, and to intimidate nationalists who live in the area.”

He added, “Chanterhill is a mixed community with good community relations. The vast majority of residents in the area have no truck with loyalist paramilitaries.

“I have contacted the PSNI in relation to these two flags, and I am also asking those responsible for putting them up, to please consider community relations in the area, and to remove the flags.”

IRA graffiti has appeared at the scenic Tom’s Island jetty at Castle Archdale.

Meanwhile, in the stunning Castle Archdale forest – which is thronged with visitors at this time of year – sectarian graffiti celebrating the IRA has been sprayed on signs.

Advertisement

UUP Cllr Roy Crawford has contacted both Fermanagh and Omagh Council and Waterways Ireland about the incident.

“Another blatant act of sectarianism in only the space of a few days in Fermanagh,” said Cllr Crawford, referring to an incident the previous weekend where an Orange parade was heckled by occupants of a car who shouted “Up the Ra” as the parade made its way to a local church.

“On this occasion, this attack happened in Castle Archdale Geopark. I am urgently calling on nationalist leaders to condemn this act.”

Related posts:

Murdered garda given posthumous award for bravery Rory Gallagher steps back as Derry GAA manager Gildernew: Voters are fed up with cost of living crisis

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:43 am June 23, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA