Newtown’ crowned Division One champions

TWO first half goals from Conor Casey and Tiarnan Fitzpatrick fired Newtownbutler to a nine-point victory and the Under-15 Division One title, on Thursday evening.

Played in Brewster Park, the opening quarter was nip and tuck, with little between the sides.

There were four minutes played before the first score came when Casey pointed a free to give the First Fermanagh’s an early lead.

Derrygonnelly got off the mark a minute later when Orin Swift pointed from distance.

Ryan Crudden and Evan Cassidy traded points for their sides before Newtown’ stretched their lead with a point from Dara Leonard in the 16th minute.

Both sides were wasteful at times in a sweltering Brewster Park but with 28 minutes played, Newtownbutler scored their first goa. The impressive Casey danced his way through the Harps’ defence and fired past Jacob McHugh.

Soon after, Leonard and Aidan McCaffrey pointed successive scores to extend Newtownbutler’s advantage to five points, 0-03 to 1-05.

Cassidy pulled a point back for Derrygonnelly, but in injury time, Fitzpatrick struck for their second goal. A Leonard free then stretched their lead to eight points.

