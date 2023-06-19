More thunderstorms likely in Fermanagh today

FOLLOWING a stormy weekend that saw heavy showers and thunder and lightning cracking across Fermanagh skies, we could be in for another few rumbles this afternoon.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rainfall, with potential for some local flooding. The warning covers all of Northern Ireland, and runs from 1pm today (Monday) until 8pm tonight.

Met Eireann has also issued a similar warning for Cavan and Monaghan, and 13 other counties, which runs from 12pm to 10pm.

The Met Office warned of “a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.”

It has also stated the flooding of a few homes and businesses was “likely” and could lead to some damage to buildings or structures, as well potential for structural damage from lightning strikes.

It also said some short term loss of power and other services was likely.

For more information, including tips on how to staff safe during thunderstorms, click here.