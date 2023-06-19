+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMore thunderstorms likely in Fermanagh today

More thunderstorms likely in Fermanagh today

Posted: 12:24 pm June 19, 2023

FOLLOWING a stormy weekend that saw heavy showers and thunder and lightning cracking across Fermanagh skies, we could be in for another few rumbles this afternoon.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rainfall, with potential for some local flooding. The warning covers all of Northern Ireland, and runs from 1pm today (Monday) until 8pm tonight.

Met Eireann has also issued a similar warning for Cavan and Monaghan, and 13 other counties, which runs from 12pm to 10pm.

Advertisement

The Met Office warned of “a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.”

It has also stated the flooding of a few homes and businesses was “likely” and could lead to some damage to buildings or structures, as well potential for structural damage from lightning strikes.

It also said some short term loss of power and other services was likely.

For more information, including tips on how to staff safe during thunderstorms, click here.

Related posts:

Local sports clubs at risk due to cost-of-living crisis Urgent call for SWAH to be put into special measures Mount Lourdes students create new app prototype

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:24 pm June 19, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA