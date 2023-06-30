Man (52) falsely accused foodbank of being ‘a brothel’

AN ENNISKILLEN man who falsely accused a local foodbank as serving as a brothel was warned by a judge, “come before me again and I will send you to prison”.

Philip Moore, 52, of Oakfield Court, Enniskillen appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on charges of harassment, improper use of communications and breaching a restraining order.

The Court heard that an Enniskillen foodbank was emailed by the Trussel Trust saying they had received an allegation from someone claiming to work for a national newspaper in London that the foodbank was being “used as a brothel”.

Advertisement

The foodbank manager phoned the number of the ‘reporter’ that he’d been given and recognised the defendant’s voice immediately.

In a separate incident, police received a report on October 15 that a number of persistant phonecalls were made by Moore to a person who had a restraining order out against the defendant.

Defending barrister, Ciaran Roddy, told the Court that his client had become fixated on the foodbank and accepted his behaviour was salacious.

In regard to the phonecalls to the other injured party, while the calls were not abusive in nature, they shouldn’t have been made and asked

the Court to impose a period of probation on Moore.

District Judge Alana McSorley imposed a two month custodial sentence on Moore to been suspended for two years and imposed a restraining order on Moore.

She also ordered that he keeps a minimum of 50 metres away from the foodbank.

Judge McSorley told Moore: “If you come before me during your suspended sentence, I will send you to prison.”