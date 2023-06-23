Local traditional talents get set for Ulster Fleadh

READY TO ROCK… John McCann is set to showcase his talents at the Ulster Fleadh.

A NUMBER of Fermanagh’s top Irish traditional talents are preparing to perform at the upcoming Ulster Fleadh, which is set to take place in Dromore next month.

For eight days, from July 16 to July 23, the Tyrone village is set to be a hub of activity as Irish traditional music fans from across the province rock into the town.

A list of performers that are set to showcase their talents has been released and a number of Fermanagh stars are among the talented lineup.

John McCann, a two-time button accordion All-Ireland champion, has been confirmed as one of the acts. He’s looking forward to showcasing his talents.

“It’s great that the Ulster Fleadh is returning to Dromore for a second year,” said the Coa man.

“I’m really looking forward to performing again and I’m sure it’s going to be a very fun and exciting eight days.”

Boho brother and sister, Chris and Maggie Maguire, have also been confirmed on the list of performers, alongside Fermanagh talents Martin Treacy and Gary Curley.