Jack runs London half marathon for local charity

FERMANAGH runner Jack McNulty recently competed in the London Landmarks Half Marathon, raising over £5,000 for a non-profit organisation in the county.

The 23-year-old, who represents the Oisin McGrath Foundation Athletics Club, is a regular 5k circuit runner on a local level and he put his talents to the test by pounding around the Westminster pavements.

The runner, who also is known for his artistic skills, raised a staggering £5,442 for AMH New Horizons. He was pleased to be able to support the worthy organisation.

“I’m delighted to have taken part in the London Landmark Half Marathon in April,” said Jack.

“I am very grateful to the local community who really got behind me and helped me support this great local charity.”

Operating at Drumcoo in Enniskillen for the past 32 years, New Horizons provides a vital service to the local community, helping clients with their personal development and employability training options.

In cooperation with Action Mental Health, the organisation provides help to people suffering from mental health issues, as well as trying to improve their vocational skills and physical wellbeing.

Service Manager at AMH New Horizons, Caroline Ferguson, said the organisation is very pleased to receive this financial support.

“Jack (McNulty) is a young man with a great sense of social responsibility and a strong drive to help the most vulnerable in our society,” she said.

“We are delighted that he has chosen to support AMH (New Horizons), especially this year, in what is a very challenging financial climate for us.”