AWARENESS... The community in Belleek turned out in force to support Fermanagh Women’s Aid last month.

Invite to attend domestic abuse awareness sessions

Posted: 2:51 pm June 9, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE COMMUNITY in Belleek and beyond is invited to a Fermanagh Women’s Aid-led session next week on how to spot the signs of domestic abuse.

Fermanagh Women’s Aid (FWA) has been hosting highly successful training courses on domestic abuse awareness for the past several years – including training local professionals such as dentists and hair dressers in recognising and helping tackle the pervasive problem – and now it will be hosting a session of this training for the local community.

The event will take place at the Wark Hall in Belleek on Monday, June 12th at 7.30pm.

It is free to attend the event, but as places are limited tickets are required. To pick up your free ticket call into either Rooney’s Gift Store or Melvin’s Pharmacy in Garrison.

The session will help those who attend learn about the reality of domestic abuse, including recognising the signs of domestic abuse and the cycle of violence.

It will also inform people of the challenges of escaping an abusive relationship, help people improve their confidence in responding to disclosures from those suffering abuse, and dispel any myths about what Women’s Aid do.

Finally, and crucially, the session will help people know where to signpost those in need of support.

The training session comes after the community across Belleek, Garrison and the surrounding areas came together last month to show its solidarity with victims of domestic abuse, and help raise much-needed funds for FWA, which is seeking to build a dedicated shelter for women and children.

Businesses and residents joined forces for the impromptu event, which saw bucket collections, raffles, and a range of other fundraising initiatives, all to raise both awareness and funds.

