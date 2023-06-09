Man remanded in custody following Derrylin arrest

A MAN arrested in Derrylin on 17 counts of burglary has been remanded in custody.

Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Bowen, of no fixed abode, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court last Friday (June 9).

The day before, he had been apprehended by police who apprehended Bowen after conducting a stop and search of a vehicle in Derrylin.

Advertisement

Bowen was charged with 17 counts of burglary (non-dwelling), five counts of criminal damage, three counts of theft, four counts of theft from a vehicle, two counts of theft of a vehicle and attempted burglary with intent to steal. The offences were committed in the areas of Ballymena, Islandmagee and Carnlough.

He was further charged with possession of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs with intent to supply.

The charges relate to an ongoing investigation into a number of rural burglaries in the Mid and East Antrim area and the search of a residential property in the Doagh area in March.

For all charges, Bowen was remanded in custody at Maghaberry Prison.

The drugs charges will be heard at Laganside Magistrates Court, Belfast, on July 5 with the remaining charges being heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court on July 6.