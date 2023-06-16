+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Council decision could take us back to estate bonfires
The Enniskillen business community will be organising this year’s Halloween fireworks display after the Council pulled out.

Council decision could take us back to estate bonfires

Posted: 12:06 pm June 16, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

CONCERN has been voiced that the bonfire culture could make an welcome return to Enniskillen’s estates if the Council does not take back control of the Halloween fireworks display.

Last week’s Herald reported that the town’s business community had stepped in to organise this year’s show after the Council said they would not be putting it on themselves – which they didn’t do last Halloween for financial reasons.

However, former councillor, Donal O’Cofaigh, has expressed fears of the business sector having their own policies and says that a number of factors could lead to people deciding to doing their own thing which may include adding street bonfires to the mix.

He said: “I’ve spoken publicly on the issue of the fireworks display which I view as being a good thing as far as I was concerned as it kept people away from negative activities.

“There used to be a lot of problems with bonfires and the fireworks display was organised by the Council and to have a corporate-sponsored event that would provide an alternative attraction for young people as opposed to bonfires being lit up in the street.

“I think there is a genuine risk of a return to the bonfire culture which will have a profound impact on the estate areas of not just Enniskillen but the wider county.

“Bonfires are bad for the environment, there are issues of danger around them and there are also other issues associated with them.

“We’re trying to move away from all of that and I think that while the Council has played a very positive role in doing that, I just think it’s not a good idea for them to be moving away from hosting the fireworks night now.”

Mr O’Cofaigh said he believed the Council should be the one providing public events.

“There are public accountability issues with events like these and I feel the Council has to take the lead,” he said, adding there would also be issues with “insurance and so on.”

“There will be questions of access and location and I feel the best way to deal with this is for the Council to take it on as they always did.

“Otherwise, what are people paying their rates for?”

