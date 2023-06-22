Community represented in King’s birthday honours list

THE local area was well represented in King Charles’ first birthday honours list, with those who have made a difference to the local community and wider society recognised for their efforts.

Take Genevieve Irvine, for example, who has been awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) “for services to people affected by cancer in County Fermanagh.”

Ms Irvine is the co-founder of local cancer support organisation SWELL (Supported We Live Life), which she set up in 2018, after she was diagnosed with cancer herself and recognised a need for a dedicated support service here in Fermanagh after finding nothing similar in the local area.

Advertisement

Having opened an office in Cross Street in Enniskillen in September 2021, SWELL provides activity-based peer support for those who are living with or have had cancer in the local community.

It isn’t the first time Ms Irvine, who is very humble about her work always extends credit for SWELL’s success to its team of dedicated team of volunteers, has received royal recognition for her work.

In June last year she received a Platinum Champion Award.as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, while she was also invited to King Charles’ coronation.

Another prominent local to have been recognised in the honours list, which was announced on Friday, is Peter Sheridan, who has received a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) “for services to peace building.”

Mr Sheridan, who was previously awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in Queen Elizabeth’s birthday honours in 2008, is the chief executive of Co-operation Ireland, and is the former deputy chief constable of the RUC.

Mr Sheridan, who was one of the key figures in arranging the meeting between Martin McGuinness and Queen Elizabeth on her 2011 state visit, said he was honoured by the recognition and paid tribute to the important peace work of Co-operation Ireland over the past four decades.

Another Fermanagh native recognised for their work across the North and beyond was Marcella Leonard, who has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire), “for services to social work in Northern Ireland and internationally.”

Advertisement

Originally from the Knocks, Lisnaskea Ms Leonard is a well known social worker and is the director of Leonard Consultancy, specialising in assessment and treatment in the fields of sexuality, sexual deviancy and sexual trauma. She has worked with numerous state bodies and statutory agencies.

A cousin of the late Concepta Leonard, who was murdered by her partner at her Fermanagh home in 2017, Ms Leonard has also spoken out on issues surrounding domestic violence.

Other local honours this year went to Brigadier John Graham, who was awarded an OBE, “for services to military and to the community in Northern Ireland.”

Brigadier Graham is an ‘old Portorian’ and has had an illustrious career locally here in Fermanagh and internationally.

Just across the county border, Dromore man Derek Keys, founder of Euro Auctions, was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) “for services to the economy.”

Mr Keys and his brothers, who come from a farming background, formed the company in 1998 and it has grown from a small machinery business into a world-wide operation with bases as far away as Hong Kong. In August 2021 the company was sold to a Canadian business, Ritchie Bros, for an estimated €1.1 billion.

In Fivemiletown, Francis Michael Callaghan has been awarded a BEM, “for voluntary services to the community on County Tyrone and County Fermanagh.”

Mr Callaghan has been an active member of the local community through his involvement with the Enniskillen Motor Club, Devenish Partnership Forum, and Fivemiletown Community Development Association.

Staying just across the county border, Mary Daly has been awarded BEM, “for services to young people and to the community in the Clogher Valley.

Meanwhile Gail Boyd has been awarded a BEM, “for voluntary services to the community in the Clogher Valley.”