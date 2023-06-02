Cigarettes and alcohol stolen in Maguiresbridge

A LARGE amount of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen during a burglary to a shop in Maguiresbridge in the early hours of yesterday morning, Thursday, June 1.

Police are appealing for information following the incident on the Boyhill Road, during which extensive damage was caused to the entrance and inside of the shop.

A PSNI spokesman said, “Police are seeking to identify the four suspects involved in this burglary and are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, who saw any suspicious activity in the Maguiresbridge area in the early hours of 01/06/23 or has any other information relating to this incident to make contact with Police via 101 quoting reference 99 of 01/06/23.”