Carrybridge RNLI crew member ties the knot

CARRYBRIDGE Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) crew member, Richard Shea Daly, took a day off saving lives at on the lough to marry his partner, Cona Gallagher, in a ceremony on the banks of Lough Erne on Friday, May 26.

Shea joined the volunteers at Carrybridge in February 2016 to crew the station’s B-Class Atlantic 85 Lifeboat. Cona has also raised vital funds for both Carrybridge and Enniskillen Lifeboats when in September 2022 she held a ‘Wild and Free at the Sea’ event, which included swimming, yoga and mindfulness that raised a fantastic £1,600.

Some of the members of the station team were delighted to be able to bring the relief lifeboat, Roy Snewin, to the wedding at Crom Castle and be a part of the couple’s very special day by featuring in some of the wedding photographs.

Speaking following their wedding, Shea said: ‘I was so delighted to have the Carrybridge lifeboat there with us on our big day. The RNLI have been a huge part of our lives for years now and I am delighted to be a volunteer there giving back to the local community. A huge thank you to the crew who came down to Crom Castle on the day.

