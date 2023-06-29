+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineBuchanan makes the cut for Commonwealth Youth Games
Frank Buchanan.

Buchanan makes the cut for Commonwealth Youth Games

Posted: 2:14 pm June 29, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

LAST week the news broke that St Michael’s College student, Frank Buchanan, had been selected for the Northern Ireland team competing at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinadad and Tobago in early August.

The 16-year-old secured one of five track and field spots up for grabs and will run in the 1500m event at the games.

Frank’s mother Michelle was delighted with her son’s inclusion in the team;

“He has put in a lot of hard work and he has had a lot of support from his coach at St Michael’s (College) and the Enniskillen Running Club before that.

“It doesn’t happen overnight, but he is just delighted to achieve something that would have been on the wish list for a long time,” she added.

