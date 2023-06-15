+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh hurling manager, Joe Baldwin.

BREAKING NEWS: Baldwin commits future to Fermanagh

Posted: 8:51 am June 15, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH GAA senior hurling boss Joe Baldwin is set to continue as manager for the next two years.

The Erne county board confirmed the news, in a statement released on Thursday morning.

“Fermanagh GAA are pleased to confirm that following the normal annual review, Joe Baldwin will continue as the senior hurling manager for the next two years,” they said.

“This will be Joe’s fifth season in charge of our senior hurlers and we wish him well for the 2024 season.”

 

